Kane Williamson Better Than Rohit Sharma But A Little Below Virat Kohli: Monty Panesar

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has said that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is a level above Team India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma but a level below his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli.

Panesar's analysis on the modern-day greats of world cricket comes less than a month ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand where the top two Test sides will be locking horns for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket between June 18-22 at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

“I think both are extremely good. Both can steady the team in any situation. If you look at T20Is and ODIs, Virat Kohli is the best chaser. But Kane Williamson plays equally well in all three formats. I think his level is above Rohit Sharma but a little below Virat Kohli. If Kane was an Indian, he would probably be an ideal replacement for Ajinkya Rahane in the Test batting line-up,” said the ex-left-arm spinner while speaking to Sports Yaari.

Kane Williamson's cricketing career

The Kiwi batsman is widely regarded as one of the finest players of his generation and is touted as an ambassador for the game due to his calm and composed demeanor on the cricket field.

Kane Williamson burst onto the scene when he became the first New Zealand cricketer to score a hundred on his Test debut, scoring a gutsy 131 against India at Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old added 20 more test centuries over the next 10 years, establishing himself as one of the pillars in the Black Caps line-up. In ODIs, Williamson became the youngest centurion for the Black Caps after his hundred against Bangladesh in 2010. Williamson assumed the position of captain of New Zealand across all forms of cricket after the retirement of Brendon McCullum in 2016.

Soon after assuming captaincy, the SRH star became the thirteenth batsman to score a century against all the other Test-playing nations. He achieved the feat in the fewest innings, the quickest time from his Test debut, and became the youngest player to achieve this feat. Williamson won the Player of the tournament during the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where New Zealand lost the final on boundary count. The 30-year-old currently has the most centuries by a New Zealander in Tests.

