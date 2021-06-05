Kane Williamson Brings Test Skills Into Cooking, Quips At SRH Teammates To Have 'patience'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson recently brought his Test skills into play while taking part in a cook-off challenge with IPL teammates, including David Warner. The competition, which appears to have taken place during the first leg of IPL 2021, saw Williamson, Warner, Kedar Jadhav, and Vijay Shankar take part in a cook-off challenge to make the best green lentil dosa. During the course of the competition, the four cricketers showed off their cooking skills but in the end, it was Williamson who emerged as the winner.

'Need patience boys'

In the video shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad, the competition begins with Vijay Shankar, who is from Tamil Nadu and is familiar with the concept of dosa. However, Shankar disappoints the chef as he fails to take out a good-looking dosa out of the griddle despite repetitive instructions. Warner takes a jibe at Shankar and asks the chef if his dosa is good enough to serve the customers, to which the chef replies, "No". Warner is then called in to try the challenge and the Australian batsman impresses everyone by making a perfectly round and crispy dosa.

Kedar Jadhav comes in at number three and makes an average dosa with spectators not looking too impressed by his effort. It was time for Kane Williamson, arguably one of the best Test players in the world, who immediately quipped at other participants for not showing enough "patience" and jokingly asked them to look at how he prepares a perfect dosa. Williamson, indeed, brought shame to the eyes of other participants, who were mesmerized by the Kiwi's impressive skills in the kitchen. Williamson placed a perfectly round and cooked dosa on the plate and was crowned the winner of the cooking competition.

Williamson is currently busy captaining New Zealand in the two-matchTest series against England, following which he will lead from the front in the inaugural edition of the WTC final against India. As far as his IPL stint is concerned, the Kiwi batsman was recently reappointed as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side after Warner failed to register winning performances in the first half of the tournament. Williamson had assumed charge in the penultimate game of IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases.

IMAGE: SRH/Instagram