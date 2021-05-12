Kane Williamson, David Warner Display NBA-style Basketball Skills In Maldives: WATCH

After the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was suspended, foreign players left for their respective countries. However, Australia's IPL-bound players along with a few New Zealand and West Indies cricketers flew to the Maldives where they will serve a 10-day quarantine period before heading back home. Notably, Kane Williamson along with three other New Zealanders (CSK’s Mitchell Santer, physio Tommy Simsek and RCB’s Kyle Jamison) took a commercial flight to the Maldives. as they were apprehensive about staying in Delhi, which is a COVID-19 hotspot.

SRH's overseas players reunite in Maldives, flaunt basketball skills

Earlier, Williamson and co. were supposed to travel to England directly for the two-match England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series. However, the Kiwis will now fly to England after serving the quarantine period in the Maldives. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson reunited with his SRH team members Rashid Khan, David Warner and Jason Holder in the Maldives.

The SRH team trio is making the most of their time in the island nation. On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of SRH uploaded a video where Williamson, Warner and Holder were seen enjoying their quarantine period by playing basketball. In the video, the three cricketers are seen scoring baskets with utmost ease. SRH also posted a funny caption by tagging NBA and asked for their opinion on SRH players' basketball skills.

Sunrisers Hyderabad campaign before IPL suspension

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disastrous IPL 2021 campaign as they finished at the bottom in the IPL 2021 points table before the tournament was abruptly suspended midway due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Out of the seven matches they played, SRH lost six and won a solitary game. Moreover, after the sixth match, the SRH management also sacked David Warner from captaincy and handed it over to Kane Williamson, a move that faced a lot of criticism from the IPL fans.

New Zealand squad for England 2021

Last month, New Zealand named a 20-man squad for the two-match England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series that is set to get underway at Lord’s from June 2. The New Zealand squad for England 2021 will be trimmed to 15 for the World Test Championship final against India at Southampton from June 18.

Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), BJ Watling (Wicketkeeper), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell.

