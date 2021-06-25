Kane Williamson Feels 'really Special' As New Zealand Become The First-ever WTC Winners

An elated New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has described his emotions after successfully leading his team to a historic triumph by getting the better of India in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson has said that the WTC final victory will reflect as one of the greatest moments in the Black Caps players ' career.

WTC Final: Kane Williamson on the importance of this win for New Zealand

"To sit there and celebrate that along with winning the first WTC is really special. These guys that have just given so much to our game, it is pretty satisfying that [WTC win] would reflect as one of the greatest moments in their career," Williamson said in a video posted by Black Caps on Twitter.

"Someone like BJ has been a massive part of team and growth with side. He has been a leader along with his contributions with bat and glove," the Kiwi pointed.

"Yesterday was an amazing day to be a part of and the whole match really was so competitive as we were all expecting. Going down to wire into the final day all three results were possible.

"You saw the passion from all the guys on the sideline. It was nice to be out there with Ross and have that partnership," Williamson pointed.

Kane Williamson leads the New Zealand run-chase from the front

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. Taylor got a reprieve when he was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Later, Jasprit Bumrah went on to spill skipper Williamson's catch as well. However, the match as a contest was well over by then.

The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47.

By the virtue of this win, the BlackCaps ended up winning their second ICC event after a long wait of 21 years. Coincidentally, the Kiwis led by Stephen Fleming had beaten India in the ICC Knockout Trophy final.

