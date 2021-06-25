Kane Williamson Has Hilarious Confession About Celebrations Post WTC Final 2021

New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets in the World Test Championship Final in Southampton on Wednesday. Courtesy of their commanding win in the WTC Final 2021, the Kiwis became the maiden WTC champions and won their first ICC title since 2000. Notably, the WTC Final was marred with unfavourable climatic conditions which forced the game to go into the designated Reserve Day and eventually it was New Zealand who kept their nerves to win the high-octane clash.

WTC Final highlights: Kane Williamson opens up on celebrations that followed after win over India

Recently, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson spilt some beans on the celebrations that followed after their win in the India vs New Zealand final. According to an Insidesport report, Williamson revealed that their celebrations were not just restricted to the Ageas Bowl dressing room but continued in their team room at the Hilton Hotel.

Williamson said that they had a great night. He added that the players were pretty pleased after a fantastic game of cricket that had a whole heap of momentum shifts. Justifying the wild celebrations, Williamson reckoned that when you combine such a special moment after two years of hard work to try and get to the final, with BJ Watling playing his last test, it was fitting to push the boat out a little bit.

Interestingly, Williamson was unaware of the timeliness of the celebration. Speaking about the same, Williamson stated that he was not the last man standing which is why he maybe not the best person to ask.

India vs New Zealand final highlights - Day 6

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from Kyle Jamieson and co. as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47. Kyle Jamieson was named the 'Player of the Match' for his seven wickets in the game.

New Zealand cricket schedule 2021: Kiwis to tour India for two-match Test series in November

India lost five matches in the recently-concluded WTC, out of which three came against Kane Williamson's men. New Zealand are set to tour India for a two-match Test series in November and the series will give Kohli's men a perfect opportunity to avenge their defeats. It is also worth noting that New Zealand have never won a Test series in India, also they have been competitive over the years.

