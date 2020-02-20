Kane Williamson Has 'no Doubts' Naming The Best Current All-format Batsman

As India and New Zealand gear up to lock horns in red-ball cricket now, skipper Kane Williamson named the best all-format batsman in the world according to him, on the eve of the first Test. Addressing the media, Williamson had 'no doubts' when he named his Indian counterpart, Virat Kohli as the best batsman in the world at present. "Obviously, Virat is the best, one-off, without a doubt in all formats but they are a quality side and leading the World Test Championship," he said.

Captain Kohli and Williamson both share a very friendly bond on and off the field. Recently, during the T20 series, the skippers were seen having a friendly chat outside the boundary line while the game was in progress. Later on, referring to the incident, Kohli had revealed that such is the bond that they both share that they can sit off the field and have a friendly chat about life and not cricket.

READ | India Ready To 'taste' Kiwi Flavoured Pace In Opening Test

Williamson's mutual respect for Kohli

"It was really interesting the other day to sit down and have a quiet chat on the outfield and share a lot of thoughts that we had and a lot of similar views on the game," the New Zealand skipper said ahead of the first Test. "We have slightly different approaches which was really refreshing but that is very inspiring from a guy that's leading the way in his tenacious and competitive attitude but his outlook on the game and what he does in and around it," Williamson added.

READ | 'Reserve'oir Of Memories: Ravi Shastri Back For Another Test At The Basin

Team India eye a massive record

India have been a force to reckon with while playing at home but now, they would want to prove a point or two by winning the Test series in testing New Zealand conditions and edge closer to consolidating their place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship which will be played at the iconic Lords' in June 2021. However, if the top-ranked Test side beat the Black Caps in the first Test, then they will register their eighth consecutive Test win.

By the virtue of this win, India will register the fourth-highest streak in the history of red-ball cricket. In fact, it will be the tied fourth-highest streak as the Indian team will beating its own mark should they draw first blood. Australia hold the record of most Test wins in a row (16). They had achieved this feat twice under the leadership of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting respectively.

READ | Peeling It Back: Williamson Promises Quintessential NZ Approach To Handle Indian Pace

READ | PSL 2020 Prize Money Pegged At Lowly $1 Million, Winning Team Set To Get $500,000

Image Credits: AP