Kane Williamson In 'secure' Mini-bubble In Delhi With 3 Kiwis, Will Leave For UK On May 11

The New Zealand Cricket Board on Thursday announced that the IPL-based Test contingent, including skipper Kane Williamson, will depart for the United Kingdom on May 11. According to a press release issued by the board, four Kiwis have stayed back in India and will leave for England directly from there on May 11 for the upcoming Test series against the three lions and the World Test Championship final against the Men in Blue. Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, and physio Tommy Simsek are currently in a secure mini-bubble in New Delhi from where they will depart for the UK next week.

"We’ve worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies and we’re very appreciative of their support during what is, clearly, a very challenging time. Were also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad currently in India," New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White in the release.

Meanwhile, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult will depart New Delhi tomorrow on one of the two charter flights, arriving in Auckland on Saturday to be with his family for some time before leaving for England next month for the Test series and WTC final. Blackcaps trainer Chris Donaldson, who was working with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, will also return to New Zealand with Boult. Donaldson will return to New Zealand to spend some time with his family before joining the rest of the Kiwis in England for the Test series.

IPL postponed

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 was called off by the BCCI after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 in different camps with separate bio-bubbles. It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart again, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India.

(Image Credit: PTI)

