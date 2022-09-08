Australia and New Zealand locked horns in the second ODI of their three-match series on Thursday. Australia defeated New Zealand to win the game and seal the series. During the game, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson incredibly survived a run-out scare off Mitchell Starc's bowling. Williamson was given a new lease of life after Sean Abbott failed to take a direct hit following a huge confusion in the middle between the two Kiwi batters.

Williamson survives run-out scare

The incident occurred in the first over of the second innings right after Mitchell Starc dismissed Martin Guptill for 2 runs. Williamson tapped Starc towards the cover region on the final delivery of the over and ran for single. Devon Conway, who was at the non-striker's end, responded to Williamson's call but as soon as they saw Sean Abbott charging towards the ball, they got confused and ran back to save their respective ends.

Abbott, who initially failed to grab the ball, secured it in his second attempt before throwing it to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who missed the stumps, gifting the Kiwi skipper a second life on the crease. The official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia (CA) shared the video of the incident with a caption that read, "Mayhem in the middle." The video has garnered more than 1,43,000 views since being shared a few hours ago.

Australia vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. Batting first, Australia scored 195/9 in 50 overs courtesy of a 61-run knock from Steven Smith. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc also contributed with the bat as they scored 25 and 38 runs, respectively. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult picked a four-wicket haul, while Matt Henry scalped three wickets to his name.

Australia then stunned the Kiwis by bowling them out for just 82 runs. Adam Zampa picked a five-wicket haul, while Starc and Abbott picked two wickets each. None of the Kiwi batters were able to cross the 20-run mark. Williamson top-scored with his 17 off 58 balls, while Mitchell Santner remained unbeaten at 16 off 29 deliveries. Australia won the game by 113 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Starc was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Image: Twitter/cricket.com.au

