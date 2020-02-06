Kane Williamson Injury Update: What Happened To The New Zealand Captain

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson sustained a shoulder injury during the recently concluded T20Is against India. His injury prompted him to miss out the final two T20I matches. He is all set to miss out the first two ODIs of the three-match series as well. Under stand-in skipper Tim Southee’s leadership, the home side lost the final two matches to complete a 0-5 defeat at the hands of the visiting Indians.

Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight’s 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval. Tim Southee will captain the side in T20I 4. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0Igj6RMnzg — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 31, 2020

Kane Williamson injury update: What happened to Kane Williamson?

In the third T20I at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, Kane Williamson played a lone hand in New Zealand’s run-chase with a swashbuckling 95 from just 48 balls. Unfortunately for the Black Caps, the home side did not just end up on the losing side. Williamson’s left-shoulder injury forced him to sit on the sidelines for the remainder of that series. By the time ODIs commenced, inexperienced batsman Mark Chapman replaced Williamson and Tom Latham was appointed as captain.

Kane Williamson injury update: ODI against India and IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson is expected to recover from his injury in time for the third ODI against India on February 11. He is also expected to resume his role for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL 2020. During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, the franchise retained the cricketer for ₹3 crore.

Tom Latham will now lead the side at Seddon Park and Eden Park #NZvIND https://t.co/IQUlt6jSPp — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 3, 2020

