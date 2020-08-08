Kane Williamson IPL Salary, Net Worth, House, Personal Life On 30th Birthday

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, August 8, 2020. The Kiwi batsman is widely regarded as one of the finest players of his generation and is touted as an ambassador for the game due to his calm and composed demeanour. On his birthday, here's a look at the Kane Williamson IPL salary, Kane Williamson net worth and his personal life details.

Kane Williamson IPL salary: Kane Williamson net worth

According to Express.co.uk, the Kane Williamson net worth could be estimated to be around $3 million (₹22 crore). A major part of his net worth is the Kane Williamson IPL salary, which he bags for representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). SRH retained the New Zealand skipper for ₹3 crore ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. The Kane Williamson IPL salary surprisingly ranks him as the eighth best-paid player at the franchise. The 30-year-old reportedly bags $85,000 (₹64.22 lakh) per year from his New Zealand contract and earns a further $40,000 (₹30 lakh) as special bonus for being the captain of the national team.

Kane Williamson IPL salary: Kane Williamson girlfriend and family

Kane Williamson has three older sisters Anna, Sophie and Kylie and a younger brother Logan. The 30-year-old is still unmarried and is in a steady relationship with English nurse Sarah Raheem. The duo reportedly met when the Kiwi skipper had gone for his treatment in England and have been together since 2015. Raheem was born in New Zealand and brought up in England where she leads a very private life. While the duo have been spotted together, they have officially denied their relationship in public.

Kane Williamson career

Kane Williamson burst onto the scene when he became the first New Zealand cricketer to score a hundred on his Test debut, scoring a gutsy 131 against India at Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old added 20 more test centuries over the next 10 years , establishing himself as one of the pillars in the Black Caps line-up. In ODIs, Williamson became the youngest centurion for the Black Caps after his hundred against Bangladesh in 2010. Williamson assumed the position of captain of New Zealand across all forms of cricket after the retirement of Brendon McCullum in 2016.

Soon after assuming captaincy, the SRH star became the thirteenth batsman to score a century against all the other Test-playing nations. He achieved the feat in the fewest innings, the quickest time from his Test debut and became the youngest player to achieve this feat. Williamson won the Player of the tournament during the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where New Zealand lost the final on boundary count. The 30-year-old currently has the most centuries by a New Zealander in Tests.

(Image Courtesy: Kane Williamson Instagram)