Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson's Date Of Flying To UK From Maldives Revealed

Before facing India in the World Test Championship Final, the New Zealand team is set to face England in a 2-Test series starting from June 2 at Lord’s in London. After the IPL 2021 suspension news, members of the New Zealand squad selected for the England series had flown to the Maldives instead of going back to their home country. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson along with players Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and physiotherapist Tommy Simsek are the four New Zealand squad members in the Maldives.

New Zealand members in the Maldives to fly out this weekend

New Zealand cricket coach, Gary Stead revealed on Tuesday that the members of the New Zealand squad for England 2021 in the Maldives are expected to depart to the UK during this weekend. Stead said that he doesn’t know all the details yet but the Kiwi members in the Maldives are looking to leave around the same time as the cricket team arriving from New Zealand. He said that the time frame of their arrival is during the weekend and the ECB is still working out the final details of the arrival of players from the Maldives.

It's good to be back! @PhotosportNZ capturing the opening day of the first of two camps at Lincoln before the team travel to England. #ENGvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/1bF9R4GF4g — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 3, 2021

Trent Boult to miss first Test against England

After the IPL 2021 suspension, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult had opted out of flying to the Maldives along with New Zealand trainer Chris Donaldson to spend time with his family back home. Boult will be flying to England in the first week of June and will be missing the first Test match against England. The New Zealand Test squad at home is expected to depart for England on May 16-17.

England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series

The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series consists of two Test matches starting from June 2. The first Test match will take place from June 2 to 6 at Lord’s. The second Test match will take place from June 10 to 14 at the Edgbaston. After the Test series against England, New Zealand will face India in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

New Zealand squad for England 2021

Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling (W), Tom Blundell (W), Tom Latham (W), Ajaz Patel, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

