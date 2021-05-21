Kane Williamson Likely To Unleash Indian That India Should Watch For In The WTC Final

New Zealand will be facing India in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. New Zealand had announced a squad of 20 players for the New Zealand tour of England which includes the World Test Championship Final. Rachin Ravindra is an Indian-origin Kiwi player who found a place in the New Zealand squad for England 2021 and Kane Williamson may consider pitting him against the India squad for WTC Final.

Who is Rachin Ravindra?

Fans may still remember the time when another Indian-born Kiwi, Ish Sodhi had troubled the batting lineup of India during the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016 while taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. Rachin Ravindra is a 21-year-old New Zealand cricketer who was born to Indian parents on 18 November 1999. He made his first-class debut in the year 2018 and he was also deemed as a player to look out for at NZC's High Performance camps in Lincoln.

Will Rachin Ravindra be included in the India vs New Zealand Test?

The inclusion of Rachin Ravindra in the India vs New Zealand Test match for the WTC title may be considered by the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as his stats are promising. The young Kiwi player might prove a surprise for the India squad for WTC Final. New Zealand are also set to face 2 Test matches against England starting from June 2. Speaking on his selection for the New Zealand squad for England 2021, he said that he had to pinch himself a couple of time to believe his selection.

Rachin Ravindra on his selection

The Indian origin Kiwi batsman couldn’t believe to see himself in the Black Caps kits along with some of the player which he idolized. Speaking on Kane Williamson, Ravindra said that Williamson is definitely one of his idols. He considers Williamson to be a world-class player who has been in the game for the last 10 years. He further said that every opportunity he has to mingle with Williamson will be amazing.

Rachin Ravindra stats in domestic cricket

Rachin Ravindra is a left-handed batsman and he has played 25 first-class matches while scoring 1,418 runs with the highest score of 144 not out. He has a brilliant average of 53.4 and has scored 3 centuries in his first-class career. He is also an occasional left-hand left spinner taking 20 wickets in his first-class career from 25 matches while maintaining an economy of 3.57.

Image Source: ICC Twitter