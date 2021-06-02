Kane Williamson Opens Up About 2019 World Cup Defeat Ahead Of 1st Test At Lord's

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that there are no "lingering" memories from the last time they faced England at the Lord's cricket ground during the 2019 ICC World Cup. Ahead of New Zealand's first Test match against England, Williamson was asked during a presser about his thought on the 2019 World Cup final defeat at the hands of England following a Super Over that ended in a draw and the home side was crowned the winner on the basis of boundary counts. Williamson said the game was not in control of either side as it was decided purely on technicalities. The Kiwi skipper added that they will be playing a different England side on Wednesday and the focus will entirely be on winning the Test.

"It’s a different side and there’s been some time since that day. The focus is different. The cricket that we wanna play as a Test side, there’s certainly no thought of it as owing anyone anything. We were both parts of a fantastic game that was decided by largely things outside of both of our team's control. It was a special game to be part of but looking forward to the Test here tomorrow," Williamson said when asked about his thought on the 2019 World Cup final that was played at the same venue.

What happened at the World Cup final?

The World Cup final between England and New Zealand ended in a draw after the host managed to equal the total set by the Kiwis in 50 overs. Both sides stepped in one more time to decide the match with a Super Over, but to everyone's surprise that ended in a draw too. The World Cup was eventually awarded to the home side based on boundary counts as England players had hit more boundaries than their New Zealand counterparts during the course of the entire game. While England won its maiden World Cup title, New Zealand lost its second chance in a row and finished as runners-up.

England and New Zealand are all set to play a two-match Test series, starting June 2. New Zealand has won just one Test match at the Lord's in 1999 and will be hoping to rewrite the history by defeating the home side at the iconic ground. New Zealand will also look at the Test series as practice ahead of the much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final against India later this month.

IMAGE: AP

