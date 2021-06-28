Kane Williamson Opens Up On IND Vs NZ WTC Final Pitch And How India Had A Fair Chance

The New Zealand team became the first World Test Championship winner on Wednesday after defeating India by 8 wickets at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor stayed at the crease till the end to ensure New Zealand’s victory in India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021. After returning home from the IND vs NZ WTC Final win, captain Kane Williamson expressed his thoughts about the final Test match while stating that India had a fair chance as well to win the WTC Final 2021.

Kane Williamson talks about the India vs New Zealand Final

Captain Kane Williamson expressed his thoughts about the WTC Final 2021 win while addressing the media. Williamson said that for them it was very much going in the day, expecting every result was realistic and trying to do as well as they could. He further added that it was nothing different from the last few days and they wanted to see how games unfurl and opportunity arises.

What a day this was! 😍



Take a look back at the historic Day 6 of the #WTC21 Final 🎥 pic.twitter.com/VZNhC9rqV2 — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2021

The New Zealand captain also added that it was great to take early wickets that eventually set up more chances of result on the reserve day. He further talked about India’s chance to win the WTC Final as the surface of the pitch was assisting the bowlers. He added that the Indian team counter-attacked with their batting after that while stating that India had a fair shot too. He also said that the surface was offering to bowlers and it was intense for the New Zealand team.

India vs New Zealand scorecard

As the play resumed on the reserve day, the New Zealand team managed to restrict Virat Kohli and co. for a score of 170 runs. Rishabh Pant managed to play a considerable knock of 41 runs from 88 balls. Tim Southee took a total of 4 wickets in the second innings while Trent Boult took 3 wickets. Kyle Jamieson emerged as the top bowler in the WTC Final as he took a total of 7 wickets from his overall spell.

Kyle Jamieson registered a 5-wicket haul in the first innings of the IND vs NZ WTC Final. As per India vs New Zealand scorecard, the Kiwis had a target of 139 runs and Kane Williamson’s brilliant unbeaten half-century followed by Ross Taylor’s unbeaten knock of 47 runs took the New Zealand team across the finish line to make them the first WTC Final winner. The Kane Williamson stats WTC Final saw the New Zealand captain score 101 runs from both his innings. The Kane Williamson stats WTC Final has also seen the New Zealand team climb to the number 1 position of the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings after the World Test Championship win.

Image Source: AP/ICC Twitter