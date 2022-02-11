Kane Williamson Opens Up On IPL Participation As He Recovers From Elbow Injury

Much to the heartbreak of Black Caps' fans, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will not feature in the Test squad for the forthcoming series against South Africa. Williamson is yet to fully recover from an elbow injury that has plagued him for the past 15 months, forcing him to miss out on the first phase of the IPL 2021, a Test match against England, the inaugural edition of The Hundred tournament, the first Test against India in November, and finally, the home series against Bangladesh.

Speaking on his recovery, Williamson revealed that he had considered chopping off his injured hand a few times since it is so frustrating. Williamson was evasive when asked if he plans to skip the IPL in order to recuperate swiftly from the injury, but he did say that the injury forced him to miss the first phase of IPL 2021.

Williamson took over as full-time captain of SRH last year after David Warner was controversially fired owing to the team's dismal performance. Williamson is unlikely to miss the IPL due to his injury, therefore his evasive response to whether or not he will play indicates that he will be available for the forthcoming season. Williamson is one of the three players retained by SRH ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. He has been retained by SRH for Rs.14 crore.

According to stuff.co.nz, Williamson is no longer taking painkillers to tone down the impact of his injury, which is good news considering that he was regularly taking medication while playing Test matches last year. The forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League is expected to commence in late March or early April. Williamson is expected to return for the white-ball series against the Netherlands in March and then for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2022

The mega auction for the IPL 2022 season will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. For the mega auction, a total of 590 players from 15 different nations have been shortlisted. Meanwhile, the franchises, including the two new teams, have already retained or drafted 33 players between them. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya, and others are amongst those who have been either retained or drafted.

Image: IPL