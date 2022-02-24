Last Updated:

Kane Williamson Provides Update On His Elbow Injury; Says 'It's Looking Positive'

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson provided updates to his fans on his recurring elbow injury and said that it has been improving quite well. Read further.

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Kane Williamson

Image: AP


New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in a conversation with The New Zealand Herald provided updates to his fans on his recurring elbow injury that has kept him out of international cricket since the T20 World Cup in November. 

The 31-year-old has been working on his fitness and has been increasing his load with every passing day. "It's improving; it's been a bit of a long slog. Hopefully, this time gives it gets what it needs; it will be nice to put it behind me. It does seem to be progressing quite well, in the last small period, my batting load has started to increase quite a bit more; it's looking positive", he said.

Kane Williamson also spoke about the Black Caps win over South Africa in the 1st Test where the Kiwis beat the Proteas by an innings and 276 runs and said that the team couldn't have asked for a much better start to the tour but expects South Africa to bounce back hard. "We couldn't have hoped for much better in the first Test. Everybody bowled beautifully; there were a number of great contributions with the bat, and we caught everything - it was one of those days. I very much think South Africa will be better for the outing", he said. 

READ | Karun Nair slams unbeaten 152 as Karnataka makes 268 for 8 vs J&K on day 1

Black Caps Skipper Kane Williamson on how Team New Zealand handles the hard days 

Earlier the Black Caps skipper had spoken about how every day and every situation on a cricket pitch is different and that wins and losses are a part of the game but it boils down to how deals with it. "How do we address the task that is in front of us to the best of our ability? You narrow that down and try and eliminate some of that exterior peripheral noise and continue to focus on how we want to operate as a group. Remind ourselves of the style and brand of cricket that we want to play. That might direct us a little bit in the right way", said New Zealand skipper on the YouTube show Backstage with Boria.

READ | Ruturaj Gaikwad left out of India's playing XI vs SL for 1st T20I; BCCI tells fans why

Image: AP

READ | Joe Root positive despite Ashes debacle; 'very passionate about taking team forward'
READ | Richa Ghosh on her aggressive brand of cricket: 'MS Dhoni is my idol'
Tags: Kane Williamson, New Zealand, Black Caps
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com