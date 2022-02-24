Kane Williamson Provides Update On His Elbow Injury; Says 'It's Looking Positive'

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in a conversation with The New Zealand Herald provided updates to his fans on his recurring elbow injury that has kept him out of international cricket since the T20 World Cup in November.

The 31-year-old has been working on his fitness and has been increasing his load with every passing day. "It's improving; it's been a bit of a long slog. Hopefully, this time gives it gets what it needs; it will be nice to put it behind me. It does seem to be progressing quite well, in the last small period, my batting load has started to increase quite a bit more; it's looking positive", he said.

Kane Williamson also spoke about the Black Caps win over South Africa in the 1st Test where the Kiwis beat the Proteas by an innings and 276 runs and said that the team couldn't have asked for a much better start to the tour but expects South Africa to bounce back hard. "We couldn't have hoped for much better in the first Test. Everybody bowled beautifully; there were a number of great contributions with the bat, and we caught everything - it was one of those days. I very much think South Africa will be better for the outing", he said.

Black Caps Skipper Kane Williamson on how Team New Zealand handles the hard days

Earlier the Black Caps skipper had spoken about how every day and every situation on a cricket pitch is different and that wins and losses are a part of the game but it boils down to how deals with it. "How do we address the task that is in front of us to the best of our ability? You narrow that down and try and eliminate some of that exterior peripheral noise and continue to focus on how we want to operate as a group. Remind ourselves of the style and brand of cricket that we want to play. That might direct us a little bit in the right way", said New Zealand skipper on the YouTube show Backstage with Boria.

