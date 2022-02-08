Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of Two-match Test Series Vs South Africa Owing To Injury

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the two-match Test series against South Africa after he failed to recover from his prolonged elbow injury. The Tauranga-born batter hasn't played a single international game after partaking in the Kanpur Test back in the month of November.

The 31-year-old wasn't a part of the two Tests against Bangladesh in January as well. Tom Latham has been standing for him in the purest format and he's set to lead even against the Proteas. Without Williamson and Ross Taylor in the team, the Black Caps' batting looks a tad short of firepower.

The Kiwis, in the meantime, have called up Colin de Grandhomme and Hamish Rutherford. The hosts have also given fast bowler Blair Tickner and wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher maiden Test call-ups. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that Kane Williamson's fitness will be assessed before the white-ball matches against the Netherlands.

"(Kane) was desperate to be fit for the series but with the amount of loading required for test cricket, we had to make the tough call... and focus on returning for the white-ball matches against the Netherlands in March," Stead was quoted as saying.

The selectors threw up a massive surprise after they left out Ajaz Patel from the series against Bangladesh. The tweaker picked up a 10-wicket haul in an innings during the Mumbai Test against India.

He hasn't been picked for the first Test of the upcoming series. Fast bowler Trent Boult isn't a part of the opening Test as he's awaiting the birth of his first child. Stead said that both Patel and Boult will be in contention for the second Test. "It's important to remember this squad is just for the first Test, so we do have the flexibility to make changes as required, with the likes of Trent and Ajaz potentially available for the second," he added.

The first Test is set to get underway on February 17 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The second game starts on February 25 at the same venue.

SA vs NZ: New Zealand squad for the first Test

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young

Image: AP