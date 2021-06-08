Kane Williamson Says NZ Won't Get Carried Away By 2019 World Cup Loss Ahead Of WTC Final

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has made it clear that his team's morale will not be affected in any manner during the ICC WTC final against India. In fact, he has confidently said that the BlackCaps have moved on from that fateful evening at Lord's.

Kane Williamson says the 2019 World Cup final was 'very memorable'

"No, I do not think so, certainly not something that the guys have spoken about. I guess being a different side really with a different format as well. The focus is definitely on the transition from not playing much cricket or from where the guys who have played white-ball cricket to just change into that Test format but hopefully there is still a great atmosphere for that game," said Kane Williamson in an ICC press release.

"The match you mentioned was a very memorable one and obviously it had some controversy and it had everything, and people loved watching it, at the end of the day. That is why people got a lot out of it. "Hopefully, it (WTC final) is a great spectacle, and we get a decent crowd, and it is a really good game," the New Zealand skipper added.

When the boundary count rule deprived New Zealand of glory

Four-time runners-up England and second-time finalists New Zealand battled it out at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's on July 14, 2019, for the biggest prize in world cricket and to lift the coveted trophy for the very first time.

New Zealand had made it to their second straight World Cup final after knocking out red-hit favourites India in the semi-finals while England had qualified for summit clash after a long wait of 27 years by eliminating the title-holders and arch-rivals Australia.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first as the Black Caps posted 241 in their 50 overs. In reply, the hosts were reduced to 86/4 and just when they were in trouble their middle-order batsmen Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler added 110 runs for the fifth wicket stand after which New Zealand started pulling things back.

Just when they appeared to be in the driver's seat, an overthrow from Martin Guptill deflected off Stokes' bat and went for a boundary even before the batsmen had completed running two. However, the on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena signaled it as six runs, and eventually, the match was tied and a super over was needed to determine the winner.

Much to everyone's surprise, even the super over ended in a tie after Martin Guptill was run out at the strikers' end while attempting a non-existent second run. Thus, England were declared winners due to the infamous boundary count rule as they had scored more boundaries compared to New Zealand.

''This is the moment. It's Archer to Guptill. Two to win. Guptill's gonna push for two. They have got to go. It's gonna go to the keeper's end. He has got it. England have won the World Cup by the barest of margins. By the barest of all margins. Absolute ecstasy for England. Agony, agony for New Zealand," shouted Ian Smith from the commentary box.

Kane Williamson World Cup 2019

Even though his team failed to stand on top of the podium with the cup that counts, Kane Williamson did manage to win a consolation prize along with his runners-up medal as he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for having amassed 578 runs and his outstanding leadership that led the Kiwis to their second successive World Cup final.

Kane Williamson stats

Kane Williamson is widely regarded as one of the finest players of his generation and is touted as an ambassador for the game due to his calm and composed demeanor on the cricket field.

The elegant batsman burst onto the scene when he became the first New Zealand cricketer to score a hundred on his Test debut, scoring a gutsy 131 against India at Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old added 20 more test centuries over the next 10 years, establishing himself as one of the pillars in the Black Caps line-up. In ODIs, Kane Williamson became the youngest centurion for the Black Caps after his hundred against Bangladesh in 2010. Williamson assumed the position of captain of New Zealand across all forms of cricket after the retirement of Brendon McCullum in 2016.

Soon after assuming captaincy, Kane Williamson became the thirteenth batsman to score a century against all the other Test-playing nations. He achieved the feat in the fewest innings, the quickest time from his Test debut, and became the youngest player to achieve this feat.

The 30-year-old currently has the most centuries by a New Zealander in Tests.