Kane Williamson Snub Makes Angry SRH Fans Target David Warner On Social Media

Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw yet another match where the defending team held their ground against a low total and managed to win the match in the last part of the game. As per the SRH vs RCB scorecard, the Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 149 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. The fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad had a deja vu experience when the middle order wasn't able to meet the required strike rate to make the chase easier for the lower order. After experiencing a similar loss, fans are demanding to bring back Kane Williamson into the side, while some even went to the extent of claiming that he should be named the team's captain.

We believe in You Captain. Bring back Kane mama into playing 11 ðŸ§¡ðŸ”¥. #KaneWilliamson https://t.co/VATXw8tjXJ — Vemunurisaideep ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@saideep1501) April 15, 2021

SRH always takes a few matches to realise that Kane Williamson can't be benched. — Heisenberg â˜¢ (@internetumpire) April 14, 2021

Benevolent = Kane Williamson.

He Has been benched with no proper position . Still, not being salty or loosing his calm. He is so selfless man. It's unbelievable â¤ pic.twitter.com/D3NlCicFvK — â˜†‎ (@imgiftfromgod) April 14, 2021

Give me freedom

Give me fire

Give me Kane Williamson

Or I will retire pic.twitter.com/ckR35qlxVs — Vishnu (@Paramanand772k) April 15, 2021

Kane Williamson was the one who saved SRH in the eliminator last year and almost did it again in the second qualifier. Can't keep someone like him out for a long time. #IPL2021 #RCBvsSRH #SRHvsRCB — Jay (@bhavsarJ2_0) April 14, 2021

SRH's place in the IPL 2021 points table

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team are at the 7th position in the IPL 2021 points table after their back-to-back losses. The manner of the losses against KKR and RCB has certainly worried Hyderabad fans. Even though David Warner put in a top effort to score 54 runs in 37 balls with a strike rate of 145.94, he wasn't able to make an impact in the game as a captain.

RCB turn the tables around in the 17th over

The SRH vs RCB scorecard was sailing smoothly for the Sunrisers in the run chase up until the 17th over. Even though David Warner gave a strong start to his team, the middle order pair consisting of Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow had a strike rate below 100. The game took a 180 degree turn when Shahbaz Ahmed came to bowl in the 17th over. The left-arm orthodox spinner took the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad, while giving just 1 run in that single over.

The SRH vs RCB scorecard changed completely after this over, as the required run-rate kept climbing. It became more than difficult for the lower order to catch up to the score. Former cricketer and Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar came in support of Kane Williamson being a part of the SRH playing XI squad no matter what.

This view is not after tonight’s result but I have always maintained this SRH team needs Kane Williamson in their playing XI no matter what. #SRHvRCB — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 14, 2021

Case for Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has always seen as the saviour of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in time of need. With his presence, the team will have a solid middle-order who will adapt to the requirement of the game. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kane Williamson scored 317 runs in just 12 matches with an average of 45.28.

As per the SRH IPL 2021 schedule, the Orange Army is set to go up against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, April 17. The inclusion of Kane Williamson can certainly help the SRH to climb the IPL 2021 points table.

Image Source: Sunrisers Hyderabad Twitter