Kane Williamson Talks About New Zealand's Success; 'put A Lot Of Effort Into...'

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has spoken about New Zealand's consistency and recent success, especially at big ICC events. Williamson credited it to the "will" and team effort. The 31-year-old has been at the helm of affairs of the New Zealand team that won the World Test Championship title, were finalists of the 2019 ODI World Cup, the 2022 T20 World Cup, and were the semi-finalists of the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Kane Williamson said that the team has been really putting in the effort and are playing as a team. "Look, I can't compare to any other teams and we are very much focused on our group and our people. But we are fully aware the talent on other sides is huge and all other teams. I suppose that's one of our challenges, we really put a lot of effort into playing for each other and as a team. And as you mentioned, we don't have the superstars and we can try as hard as we can to find them somewhere but we've got a lot of really willing, really talented players." he said on the YouTube show 'Backstage with Boria'

"Every team, you know, every team has that and every team goes through transitional players and transitional support staff and you have all these things that continue to happen. And our group, we are no different in that respect but we do put a lot of effort into working at things as a collective and giving to each other as much as we can and go out there and enjoy what we do. And I'd like to think that the players on this side do take, you know, a lot of pleasure in being a part of the group and being a part of trying to achieve something collectively." he added.

"Nice to win the Test Championship" NZ skipper on the Kiwis title win

"It's nice when things go your way and you get some fruits. It was nice to win the Test Championship and make a few finals but the goal and the challenge and the large picture still exists and there's still a lot of energy. The day something stops, the day something starts, you know, it just continues. The team loves playing and representing their country and it's a special thing to be a part of." he concluded.