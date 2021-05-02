Kane Williamson To Discuss Bringing David Warner Back Into The Playing XI Post Rout Vs RR

With the SunRisers Hyderabad facing another humiliating defeat on Sunday, newly-appointed skipper Kane Williamson has said that he will 'discuss' with the team management on prospects of bringing back David Warner into the playing. Australian talisman was benched for the game against Rajasthan Royals right after being stripped off captaincy. Warner's sacking, as the captain first and then from the playing XI, had enraged fans across social media who expressed their displeasure and also went on to predict a transfer in the next season of the IPL.

Despite the change in leadership and overseas combination, Hyderabad failed to make an impact as they suffered their sixth loss of the season. Speaking of David Warner's absence after the match, Williamson said, "Fine margins and this game can change quickly. Exceptional batting from Rajasthan, but we need to build on a few things. A number of leaders in the group and it is important we stay right. He (David Warner) is a world-class player and I am sure a number of conversations will be had regarding having Warner back in the playing XI."

Reviewing the game, Williamson said that it was 'very competitive' total posted by the Royals. Acknowledging the key threats, Williamson said, "For us, we have had a number of challenges over the last three weeks, but we keep fronting up and make adjustments. Jos and Sanju are key threats in their side, so we wanted to bowl Rashid to bowl as many deliveries to them as possible."

RR gain 2 much-needed points

Buttler hit his first Indian Premier League (IPL) century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today. The England cricketer scored a whopping 124 off 64 balls with a strike rate of 193.75 before he was dismissed by SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma. Buttler's incredible knock included 8 sixes and 11 boundaries. SRH's newly-appointed captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision did not go down well as SRH bowlers failed to restrict Rajasthan Royals under 200. The bowlers also had fine outing as they bagged eight wickets eventually registering a 55-run victory over SunRisers.

Warner sacked as captain

As the SunRisers Hyderabad continued to struggle in the IPL 2021, the franchise announced that New Zealand's Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy. The Kiwi talisman replaced David Warner. The change in leadership comes at a time when Hyderabad are at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table and have won only one match out of the 7 played so far. Hyderabad yet has 6 more games to play this season with hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Notably, Williamson had led the SunRisers in the 2018 IPL when Warner was banned from international cricket due to the Sandpaper Gate.

"This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field," Hyderabad said in a press release on Saturday.