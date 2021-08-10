The participation of the overseas players for the second phase of IPL 2021 had come under serious doubt due to the jam-packed schedule keeping in mind the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. However, the New Zealand cricket board gave some good news to the Board of Control for Cricket in India by excusing all the players taking part in IPL 2021 from touring Bangladesh and Pakistan. The New Zealand cricket Board named released the names of the players chosen for the ICC T20 World Cup as well for the white-ball fixtures in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Kane Williamson likely to play IPL 2021

In absence of several first-team players like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham will be leading the side that will take on Bangladesh and Pakistan. Skipper Kane Williamson and coach Gary Stead will resume duties for the T20 World Cup and the Test tour to India. Speaking about Kiwi players participation in IPL 2021, New Zealand cricket board chief executive David White said “It’s a pragmatic approach. We’ve always tried to be realistic about the IPL and this particular issue is very much a one-off, caused by a unique set of circumstances.”

IPL phase 2 schedule 2021: When IPL 2021 will start

According to the IPL 2021 new schedule in UAE, the second leg is set to be played from September 19 to October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played across 27 days including the playoffs and the final. There are also going to be seven double-headers with the first match starting at 3:30 pm IST and the second match at 7:30 pm IST. Most of the 31 matches will be played in Dubai (13), followed by Sharjah (10) and Abu Dhabi (8). The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively.

New Zealand squad for the ICC T20 World Cup and India T20I

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee