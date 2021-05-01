Kane Williamson To Takeover As SunRisers Hyderabad's New Captain, David Warner Axed

As the SunRisers Hyderabad continue to struggle in the IPL 2021, the franchise has announced that New Zealand's Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy. The Kiwi talisman will be replacing David Warner. The change in leadership comes at a time when Hyderabad are at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table and have won only one match out of the 6 played so far. Hyderabad yet has 8 more games to play this season with hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Notably, Williamson had led the SunRisers in the 2018 IPL when Warner was banned from international cricket due to the Sandpaper Gate.

"This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field," Hyderabad said in a press release on Saturday.

SunRisers have also informed that the team management would be changing their overseas combination for Sunday's match against Rajasthan Royals.

Williamson had led SRH to IPL 2018 final

In the IPL 2021 so far, Kane Williamson had to miss the initial few games of the season due to an injury. However, his inclusion into the playing XI, provided the team with an much-needed impetus in cases where David Warner and Jonny Bairstow failed to get going. In the the three games that he has played till now, Williamson has scored 108 runs with a highest score of 66* and has a strike rate of 134.81.

Turning the clock back in time to 2018, when Williamson led the SnuRisers for an entire season, the Kiwi had scored 735 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 142.44. He also ended the campaign as the highest run-scorer of the season as he led the Orange Army to the IPL 2018 final. Williamson, however, failed to defeat Chennai Super Kings in the final as Shane Watson led CSK to their third title of the IPL.

Image Credits: BCCI