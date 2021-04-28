Kane Williamson Wife, Daughters And Family Life Of SRH And New Zealand Star

Kane Williamson's absence from Sunrisers Hyderabad's initial matches certainly affected the team's performance with the Orange Army sitting at bottom of the points table with just one win from five matches. The return of the New Zealand skipper to the playing XI has now brought rigidity in structure in the middle order and the right-handed batsman has looked impressive in the last three innings. In the last match versus Delhi Capitals, Williamson almost single-handedly took his team across the finish line with an unbeaten knock of 66 runs. However, his knock went in vain as the match ended in a tie and went into the Super Over in which Delhi Capitals came out victorious.

In the match against Chennai Super Kings, the Kiwi cricketer once again showed his class by scoring a quickfire 26 runs off 10 balls to help SRH post 171 runs on the board. Following his impressive performances in the last three IPL 2021 matches matches, let's take a look at the Kane Williamson SRH stats, who is Kane Williamson's wife, Kane Williamson daughters and other details about the Kane Williamson family.

Kane Williamson wife name: Who is Kane Williamson wife?

Kane Williamson has been married to Sarah Raheem for the past couple of years. The two have always kept their love life under wraps and have not shared their personal life on social media as well. Speaking about the Kane Williamson family and Kane Williamson daughters, the 30-year-old and his wife Sarah Raheem welcomed a baby girl into the world in December last year.

Kane Williamson opted for paternity leave to be with his wife Sarah. during the birth of their first child. The cricketer also has three older sisters: Anna, Sophie and Kylie, and a younger brother, Logan. On the other hand, Sarah studied earlier in Bristol, England and is a nurse by profession.

Kane Williamson SRH stats

The New Zealand captain has recorded over 1,727 runs in 56 matches played so far at an average of 42.12 while accumulating 16 half-centuries in the process. This season, he has scored a total of 108 runs after facing 80 deliveries in three matches played so far, at a strike rate of 135. Williamson remains one of the biggest match-winners for SRH.

IPL 2021 points table

Chennai Super Kings' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday took them to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. Royal Challengers Bangalore are level on points with CSK, i.e, at 10 points each, but Virat Kohli & co. are second due to net run rate. Delhi Capitals are third on the points table with 8 points. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are fourth with 4 points.

KKR are 5th on the points table. They are followed by Punjab Kings at the 6th spot. Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad take the 7th and 8th spots on the table respectively.

Image source: Instagram