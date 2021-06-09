Kane Williamson's Availability For 2nd Test In Doubt, Injury Scare Ahead Of WTC Final

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is unlikely to play the second Test match against England owing to an elbow injury, which is currently being monitored. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead on Tuesday said that Williamson's elbow injury is currently being monitored and a decision on the skipper's availability will be taken on Wednesday. This comes ahead of the much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final between New Zealand and India, starting June 18. The Kiwis would want their captain to be fit for the WTC final, which makes it highly likely that the world No. 1 Test batsman might miss out on the second Test against England.

Gary Stead update, Birmingham:



- Pace bowlers from Lord’s won’t all play 2nd Test

- Trent Boult available & likely to return

- Mitch Santner ruled out with his cut left index finger

- Kane Williamson's left elbow injury being monitored & a decision to be made tomorrow#ENGvNZ

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled from the second Test match due to a cut on his left index finger. Stead further announced that pacer bowlers from the first Test match at the Lord's will not play in the second Test as the management has decided to give them some rest ahead of the WTC final. Kiwi quick Trent Boult, who missed out in the first Test match, will be available for selection in the second Test and will likely feature in the playing XI in order to get a headstart before the WTC final.

Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra or Ajaz Patel are expected to be like-for-like replacements for Kane Williamson and Mitch Santner respectively in the second Test match at Edgbaston. If the replacement happens, the duo will come on the back of some amazing performances in intra-squad matches, which they played before the start of the Test series against England.

First Test

The first Test match between England and New Zealand at the Lord's ended in a draw. After winning the toss, the Black Caps posted a total of 378 runs with the help of a double century from debutant Devon Conway. Kiwi bowlers bowled out England for just 275 and gained a lead after the end of the first innings for both teams. However, due to excessive rain, the play on Day 3 was suspended. New Zealand batter scored 169 runs the following day and declared the innings in hope that their bowlers would bowl out England batters before the end of play on Day 5. But the hosts stood their ground and did not give away more than 3 wickets, which helped them secure a draw against the WTC finalists.

