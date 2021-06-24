Kane Williamson's Team 'Greatest Ever In NZ Cricket History': Richard Hadlee

The New Zealand team became the first WTC Final winner on Wednesday after defeating India by 8 wickets at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor stayed at the crease till the end to ensure New Zealand’s victory in India vs New Zealand Final. While the cricket fraternity is celebrating the historic win of the New Zealand team, former New Zealand cricketer Richard Hadlee has addressed the current team as the best the country has ever produced.

Richard Hadlee praises New Zealand's WTC Final win

New Zealand Cricket released a statement by Richard Hadlee where the former cricketer said that the WTC Final win was a special day in the history of NZ cricket. He also said that it was a day to celebrate the magnificent achievement of winning the inaugural World Test Championship. He further added that it was a thrilling Test match, with twists and turns throughout and, despite the inclement weather and loss of time, it was a dominant BLACKCAPS performance over a very good Indian team.

A brilliant display of fast bowling and a calculated chase under pressure lifted @BLACKCAPS to glory in the #WTC21 Final 🏆https://t.co/fNddQLP8Ir — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

Richard Hadlee felt that the New Zealand team deserved to be crowned world champions since over the past two years, the BlackCaps performances in the Test arena has been outstanding with Test match and series wins at home and abroad. He also said that the whole team had shown a high degree of professionalism. He further added that their skill sets had complimented each other to make them a complete playing unit.

Richard Hadlee addresses the current New Zealand team as the best

Hadlee also praised the management while saying that the support staff had also played important roles in preparing players to perform at the highest level. He added that over the years, NZC had built a significant depth of players, which made them one of the most competitive teams in world cricket. He concluded by saying that it was fair to say that the current group of players are the best in New Zealand history.

The final day of India vs New Zealand Final

As the play resumed on the reserve day, the New Zealand team managed to restrict India for a score of 170 runs. Tim Southee took a total of 4 wickets in the second innings while Trent Boult took 3 wickets. Kyle Jamieson emerged as the top bowler in the WTC Final as he took a total of 7 wickets. Kyle Jamieson registered a 5-wicket haul in the first innings. New Zealand had a target of 139 runs and Kane Williamson’s brilliant unbeaten half-century followed by Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 47 runs took the New Zealand team across the finish line to make them the first WTC Final winner.

BJ Watling retirement news

The WTC Final was also the last match that was played by one of New Zealand’s finest wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling. Speaking on the BJ Watling retirement, Tim Southee said that BJ Watling summed up what this team meant, and they wanted to send him off with a win at the start of the tour. The BJ Watling retirement news was announced before the New Zealand tour of England. The wicketkeeper-batsman has retired from all forms of cricket after becoming the winner of the World Test Championship Final.

Image Source: ICC Twitter/PTI