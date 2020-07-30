Kapil Dev Hits Record 4 Sixes In A Row As India Avoid Follow-on On Jul 30, 1990: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev is widely regarded as one of the finest all-rounders the game has ever seen. Moreover, he is often put in the same bracket as other prestigious all-rounders like Imran Khan and Ian Botham by many fans and purists of the game. Nicknamed ‘The Haryana Hurricane’, the cricketer was also a great captain as he led the Indian team to World Cup glory in 1983.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Dominated Kapil Dev, Chetan Sharma At The Age Of 15: Dilip Vengsarkar

Kapil Dev’s six-hitting blitz completes 30 years

Kapil Dev was an attacking batsman as evidenced from his big-hitting abilities during his playing days. In the age of T20, while six-hitting has become a norm these days, the former Indian skipper once clobbered four sixes in a row during a Test match at Lord’s in 1990. The cricketer achieved the feat against English bowler Eddie Hemmings on July 30, 1990.

The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Mohammad Azharuddin, toured England in 1990 for a three-match Test series. In the first Test of the tour, Kapil Dev was batting alongside a No.11 batsman with India requiring 24 runs to avoid following-on by England. Interestingly, the right-hander launched an all-out attack and dispatched Hemmings towards long-on four times in a row. Dev’s six-hitting spree took his score from 53* to 77* and saved India from the blushes of batting again. Historically, his four-ball blitzkrieg marked the first occasion in Tests where a batsman struck four sixes off consecutive deliveries.

Kapil Dev’s four sixes off four balls, watch video

GOLD!



24 runs to avoid the follow on.....9 wickets down...



One of the greatest moments in Indian cricket history...



ON THIS DAY...in 1990...at Lord's



Kapil Dev. The legend. The hero.



BANG!!! 6 6 6 6 pic.twitter.com/d6tTXMCkJc — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) July 30, 2020

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev Recall Their First Meeting With Him

The series is also remembered for the rise of a young Sachin Tendulkar in world cricket. In the second match of that tour, the then 17-year-old scored an artistic 119* that took India to a near victory on Day 5 at Old Trafford. Sachin Tendulkar’s 189-ball statement also made him the youngest Test centurion at the time.

Sachin Tendulkar’s first of his 51 Test centuries, watch video

Also Read | Ian Botham Calls Ex-Pakistan Captain Imran Khan More 'charismatic' Than Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev stats in international cricket

The sheer Kapil Dev stats display some staggering numbers for the all-rounder. His 434-wicket tally in Tests currently places him at ninth among the all-time highest wicket-takers in the format. Apart from his success in Tests, the cricketer has also taken an additional 253 wickets in ODIs. On the other hand, Kapil Dev stats in batting comprises of him scoring 5,248 runs in 131 Tests and 3,783 runs in 225 ODIs. The right-handed batsman struck 9 centuries and 41 half-centuries collectively in both formats.

Also Read | 'He Had More Talent:' Kapil Dev Believes Sachin Tendulkar Could've Achieved More

Image credit: ICC Twitter