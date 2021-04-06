Kapil Dev Backs Indian-American Ahluwali's Republican Nomination For Virginia LG Position

1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has extended his support to Indian-American Puneet Ahluwalia, who is looking to secure the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia. Kapil Dev took to Facebook to post a video in support of Ahluwalia, who then later shared the clip via his official Twitter campaign handle thanking the former Indian skipper for his “kind words”. In the video, the Haryana-born cricketer wishes Ahluwalia "good luck" for the upcoming election, adding "I hope I could come and help you".

“Hi Puneet, good morning from Delhi. I wish you all the luck in your career whatever you are doing for the American people. I hope I can come and help you and hope to see you soon. Stay safe, stay healthy. Love to the family,” Kapil Dev said in his 23-second-long video message. READ | Kapil Dev receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Fortis Hospital, Delhi

Ahluwalia's chances in Virginia

According to news agency PTI, Virginia has a lot of migrants from countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. This means the video message posted by Kapil Dev could benefit Ahluwalia and help him garner the support of Virginia residents mainly from cricket-loving nations. Virginia also has a lot of local cricket clubs, probably the highest across the United States.

Ahluwalia is a business consultant from northern Virginia, who migrated to the US in 1990 and is running for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor for the 2021 election. The lieutenant gubernatorial election is scheduled to take place in November this year, on the first Tuesday of the month. Ahluwalia's wife Nadia is from Afghanistan. Ahluwalia is a member of the massive South Asian community currently residing in Virginia, especially near the US capital Washington DC.

(Image Credit: Twitter/PAhluwalia/Instagram/KapilDev)