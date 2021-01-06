Kapil Dev Birthday: Harsha Bhogle Has Short, Heartfelt Wish For Indian Legend

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev turned 62 on Wednesday, January 6 and wishes came pouring in for the 1983 World Cup-winning captain. Among his well-wishers, renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle also extended his regards on the occasion.

BCCI celebrates Kapil Dev birthday

9031 intl. runs 💪

687 intl. wickets ☝️

First player to take 200 ODI wickets 👌

Only player to pick over 400 wickets & score more than 5000 runs in Tests 👊



Wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning Captain - a very happy birthday 👏 pic.twitter.com/75lmx0gin2 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Kapil Dev birthday: Harsha Bhogle’s heartfelt wish for India’s cricketing legend

On Kapil Dev’s birthday, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and extended his wishes for the Indian cricketing icon. Bhogle, also known as the ‘Voice of Cricket’ by many, described Kapil Dev as “one of the greatest cricketers” of his time. Interestingly, the expert commentator also wished the former Indian captain much success for his golf court activities, considering that the all-rounder can be frequently seen playing the sport.

A very happy birthday to #KapilDev. I didn't think I would say this to one of the greatest cricketers of our time but wish you lots of happiness and golf! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 6, 2021

Harsha Bhogle’s unrequited respect for Kapil Dev is not new for purists of the sport. On the 37th anniversary of India’s 1983 World Cup triumph, Bhogle heaped praise on the all-rounder, saying that the ‘Haryana Hurricane’ ushered a “new era of fast bowling” in Indian cricket. Here is a look at the entire two-minute video where the commentator narrates Kapil Dev’s “huge contribution” to inspiring Indian fast bowlers of the subsequent generations.

Kapil Dev ushered in a new era of fast-bowling in Indian cricket 🙌



Harsha Bhogle believes we should be grateful to him for such a huge contribution 📽️ pic.twitter.com/KkyLrIIFZq — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2020

A look into Kapil Dev's career stats

The Kapil Dev career stats for international cricket are composed of some staggering numbers. Across 131 Tests between 1978 and 1994, the all-rounder collected 434 wickets, an Indian record for fast bowlers, and also aggregated 5,248 runs at a healthy clip of 31.05. Moreover, he also bagged 253 wickets in 225 ODIs while compiling 3,783 runs across 198 innings.

How much is Kapil Dev's net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Kapil Dev net worth figure is estimated to be approximately $30 million (₹219 crores) as of 2020. The aforementioned net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Kapil Dev net worth figure also comprises of his several investments and business ventures since he is the owner of Kaptain’s Retreat Hotel as well as Dev Musco Lighting (stadium lighting).

He also owns Captain’s Eleven, a line of restaurants in Chandigarh and Patna. In 2015, he purchased a minority stake in Samco Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

A sneak peek into Kapil Dev’s house

