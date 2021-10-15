Kapil Dev Dresses In Quirky Outfits, Acts Like Ranveer Singh In New CRED Commercial; Watch

In his upcoming film 83, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will portray the role of former India captain Kapil Dev. The film will chronicle Team India's historic World Cup victory in 1983. Before the film's release, it appears that Kapil Dev has developed a fondness for Ranveer and is now attempting to imitate the actor, even if only for commercial purposes. In a new CRED advertisement, Kapil can be seen sporting fancy outfits like Ranveer and doing odd stuff while playing cricket with old-timers.

"Every time you pay your credit card bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim exclusive rewards and cashbacks. Now that's as crazy as imagining Kapil Dev act like Ranveer," Jim Sarbh, the brand ambassador of CRED, says in the advertisement before Kapil Dev appears on the screen and acts like Ranveer Singh.

Kapil Dev's career

Kapil Dev played a crucial role in Team India's first-ever World Cup win in 1983. Kapil Dev has represented India cross 131 Tests between 1978 and 1994, the all-rounder collected 434 wickets, an Indian record for fast bowlers, and also aggregated 5,248 runs at an impressive average of 31.05. Moreover, he also bagged 253 wickets in 225 ODIs while compiling 3,783 runs across 198 innings.

83 traces the story of India's first cricket World Cup win in 1983 and stars Ranveer Singh in the role of the then captain Kapil Dev. 83 has been directed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Kabir Khan. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem as well as Deepika Padukone, who is also one of the producers, in a cameo.

(Image: KapilDev/Twitter)