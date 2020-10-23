Kapil Dev Expresses Gratitude For Overwhelming Support As He Gets On The Road To Recovery

Issuing his first remarks after suffering a heart attack, India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Friday thanked everyone for their wishes. In a short message, Dev remarked that he is 'overwhelmed' with good wishes and is on the road to recovery. After suffering a heart-attack at 1:00 am on Friday, the former cricketer underwent an emergency coronary angioplasty.

"Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night," Fortis Escorts, Okhla, Delhi had said in a statement.

Soon after his surgery, fans and members of the cricket fraternity rushed to wish the former Indian skipper speedy recovery. Soon after the treatment, the sexagenarian was reported to be in stable condition.

Widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders to have graced the game, Kapil Dev led India to its first international glory as they won the crown of World Champions back in 1983. He is often remembered for his blistering all-round performance against Zimbabwe in 1983, which many believed changed Indian cricket. His 434-wicket tally in Tests currently places him at ninth among the all-time highest wicket-takers in the format. Apart from his success in Tests, the cricketer has also taken an additional 253 wickets in ODIs.

READ | Kapil Dev Suffers Sudden Heart Attack, Netizens Pray For 1983 World Cup Winner's Recovery

READ | Saina Nehwal Leads Celebrities' Wishes For Kapil Dev's Quick Recovery Post Heart Attack

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.