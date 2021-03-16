Kapil Dev Has Hilarious Response To Ishan Kishan Replacing Shikhar Dhawan In Indian Team

Former India captain Kapil Dev is one of the greatest all-rounders the cricketing world has witnessed. Since Kapil Dev's retirement, India hasn't produced another all-rounder quite like him. The Indian veteran also guided India to it's first-ever World Cup title in 1983 as they beat defending champions West Indies in the final. While Kapil has won accolades galore in cricket and has been honoured on numerous occasions, he is now making waves outside cricket.

India vs England: Kapil Dev makes tongue in cheek comment about Shikha Dhawan's future

Kapil has been an avid golf player since hanging his boots from international cricket in 1994. The legendary cricketer on Monday was inducted into the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) as an honorary board member. During his induction as a board member in the PGTI, Kapil was in a rather jovial mood as he made some amusing comments in an interaction with InsideSport.

Recently, during the second India vs England T20I, seasoned opener Shikhar Dhawan was dropped from the playing XI after failing to score runs in the series opener and was replaced by promising youngster Ishan Kishan. The 22-year old made a significant impression on his debut by scoring a match-winning 56 off 32 balls and was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

Kapil was asked what future did he see of Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian T20I side after Ishan Kishan's stellar performance. In response, Kapil quipped that all he would ask him to do is to come and play golf with him. However, he immediately clarified that he was saying it jokingly. The former cricketer further said that he doesn't want to speak much on cricket and added that Dhawan's future is something that he would not like to comment on.

Kapil was at his hilarious best as he once again came with a hysterical reply when he was asked about his role in PGTI. The 62-year old amusingly said that he still does not understand what role he had even in the BCCI. He stated that every cricketer is a part of the BCCI and whenever they need any cricketer’s services, every cricketer will be there.

SOURCE: PTI