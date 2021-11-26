Kapil Dev Has Interesting Take On Dravid's Stint As Team India Coach; 'Think Positive'

Former India captain Kapil Dev has showered praise on Rahul Dravid, claiming that the Karnataka legend will be a greater head coach for Team India than he was as a player. To back up his assertion, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain stated that no player in the sport has done a greater job than Dravid, which is why he believes he can do even better as a coach.

When asked about Dravid's first outing as a full-time head coach, Kapil Dev stated that the former Indian batsman should be allowed some time before being judged, adding, "What Rahul will do, we will come to know." Kapil made the comments during an event in Kolkata conducted by ICC RCGC Open Golf Championship.

"He's a good man, a good cricketer. He will do a better job as a coach than as a cricketer because in cricket nobody has done better than him. I'm just keeping my fingers crossed. You can't just judge one after his debut, you don't go by one performance. Over a period of time, what Rahul will do, we will come to know. You only think positive," Kapil Dev was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Dravid's record as coach

Dravid has a proven record as a coach for various teams, including India's U-19 World Cup squads of 2016 and 2018. The 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup squad, led by Prithvi Shaw, won the title under Dravid's coaching. However, Dravid's team failed to win the 2016 World Cup final against the West Indies. Dravid has also led the India-A team on various occasions before being appointed the Director of Cricket at National Cricket Academy.

Earlier this year, Dravid was sent to Sri Lanka with India's white-ball team as an interim coach to fill up the slot in absence of Ravi Shastri, who was in England with the Indian Test squad at the time. Dravid managed to win the ODI series but his side lost the three-match T20I series against the hosts. Dravid took charge as Head Coach after the ICC T20 World Cup and in his very first series as a full-time coach, the 48-year-old managed to register a clean sweep for India.

Image: PTI