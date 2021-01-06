Kapil Dev Mouths Famous Hindi Film Dialogue To Describe Mindset Before 175 Vs Zimbabwe

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev turned 62 on Wednesday, January 6. The ‘Haryana Hurricane’ is widely acknowledged as one of India’s greatest captains and all-rounders of all time. He starred, both as a player and as a leader, in what is considered as one of India’s finest ODI triumphs till date (the 1983 World Cup win).

BCCI celebrates Kapil Dev's birthday

9031 intl. runs 💪

687 intl. wickets ☝️

First player to take 200 ODI wickets 👌

Only player to pick over 400 wickets & score more than 5000 runs in Tests 👊



Wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning Captain - a very happy birthday 👏 pic.twitter.com/75lmx0gin2 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

On the occasion of Kapil Dev's 62nd birthday, here is a look back at the time when the dashing all-rounder recalled his mindset before he went on to play one of the greatest ODI innings of all time.

Kapil Dev 175 vs Zimbabwe: Cricketer recalls mindset before his match-winning innings

India went into the 1983 Cricket World Cup with just one win in the previous two editions combined. They faced Zimbabwe in Match No. 20 of the tournament. Their fixture at the Royal Tunbridge Wells on June 18 was also their fifth Group B match. In the 1983 edition, India had won their first two games only to squander their promising start by losing the next two.

In their match against Zimbabwe, Kapil Dev had won the toss and opted to bat first. Team India lost a flurry of wickets upfront and were reduced to 9-4 in no time. Dev then walked to bat with an uphill task ahead: to lead India’s recovery in a must-win game.

During an interaction with Gaurav Kapur on Oaktree Sports show Breakfast with Champions in June 2019, Kapil Dev revealed what went through his mind before arriving at the crease. He said that despite India’s batting troubles, he still went in with a relaxed mindset as he wanted to “enjoy the moment”.

The Haryana Express said that it was his day as “God” had told him to “go and enjoy” his game. Dev later compared the “god's message” with a popular Bollywood movie dialogue “Ja Simran Ja” (translation: Go Simran, Go!).

Highlights of Kapil Dev 175 vs Zimbabwe

India’s 9-4 soon became 17-5 but Kapil Dev remained unfazed at the crease as the right-hander went on to register an epic hundred. India eventually batted out their full quota of 60 overs to score 266-8. Kapil Dev remained unbeaten at 175 till the end during which he smacked 16 blazing boundaries and six towering sixes in a 138-ball statement of indomitability. Zimbabwe were then folded out for 235 to hand India a 31-run victory in the crucial World Cup fixture. The innings went on to turn India's fortunes as they lifted the marquee trophy a week later.

#OnThisDay in 1983, Kapil Dev smashes 175* off just 138 balls during the #cwc match between @BCCI and Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/34FQayETRk — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2014

A look into Kapil Dev's career stats

The Kapil Dev career stats for international cricket compose of some staggering numbers. Across 131 Tests between 1978 and 1994, the all-rounder collected 434 wickets, an Indian record for fast bowlers, and also aggregated 5,248 runs at a healthy clip of 31.05. Moreover, he also bagged 253 wickets in 225 ODIs while compiling 3,783 runs across 198 innings.

How much is Kapil Dev net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Kapil Dev net worth figure is estimated to be approximately $30 million (₹219 crores) as of 2020. The aforementioned net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Kapil Dev net worth figure also comprises of his several investments and business ventures since he is the owner of Kaptain’s Retreat Hotel as well as Dev Musco Lighting (stadium lighting).

He also owns Captain’s Eleven, a line of restaurants in Chandigarh and Patna. In 2015, he purchased a minority stake in Samco Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

