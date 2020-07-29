Kapil Dev Claims 'Mumbai Batting Mindset' Didn't Let Sachin Tendulkar Score Many 200s-300s

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. The 'Master Blaster' is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. Sachin Tendulkar has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career.

Kapil Dev makes a huge statement about Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai mindset

The man who dominated almost every batting records list is actually not so dominant when it comes to scoring double hundreds in Test cricket as he doesn't even feature in the top 10. The same was pointed out by legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, who gave a rather controversial statement saying that Sachin Tendulkar knew how to score centuries but he couldn’t quite learn the art of turning them into double and triple hundreds.

While speaking to former India cricketer and current women’s team head coach WV Raman, Kapil Dev said that Sachin Tendulkar had so much talent which is something that he hadn’t seen in anyone. Kapil Dev stated that Tendulkar knew how to score hundreds but he never became a ruthless batsman. Kapil Dev further said that the Little Master had everything in cricket and added that he knew how to score hundreds but didn’t know how to convert those hundreds into 200s &300s.

Kapil Dev claimed that the God of Cricket should’ve made five triple centuries and another 10 double tons because he could hit fast bowlers and spinners for a boundary every over. Kapil Dev went on to elaborate about the reason behind Tendulkar's inability to convert his tons into double tons and triple tons saying that it had a lot to do with his Mumbai roots.

Kapil Dev said since Tendulkar was from Mumbai, they had a mindset that when you score a hundred, they had to make a line and start from zero again. He revealed that's when he told Tendulkar to change his mindset and told him that he is such a ruthless cricketer and bowlers should fear him. Kapil Dev opined that Tendulkar's talent was par excellence, however, he added that after scoring a hundred, he used to take singles and didn’t become ruthless.

Sachin Tendulkar stats

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in his international career is something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar scored 100 centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

IMAGE COURTESY: KAPIL DEV TWITTER