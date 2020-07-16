Kapil Dev Says Argument With Rahul Dravid's Coach Fired Him Up To Become The Best Pacer

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev made his international debut in 1978, i.e. at a time when Team India used to rely on their famed batting order and their all-famous spin department. As a fast-bowling all-rounder, the ‘Haryana Hurricane’ displayed much dexterity with both bat and ball throughout his career. In fact, many cricket experts including Harsha Bhogle have credited Kapil Dev for inspiring an entire generation of Indian youngsters to take up fast bowling in their careers. While the 1983 World Cup-winning captain was quite an impactful pacer during his playing days, the cricketer recently revealed the name of the person that spurred him to become one of the greatest fast bowlers of the game.

Kapil Dev recalls argument with Rahul Dravid’s coach from his Under-19 days

Kapil Dev recently interacted with current Indian women’s team coach WV Raman on the latter’s YouTube channel. During the interview, he recited an incident that made him more determined than ever to become a great fast bowler. He talked about one of his Under-19 camps in Mumbai during the mid-1970s when he came across cricket administrator Keki Tarapore. Interestingly, Tarapore also went on to become Rahul Dravid’s batting coach in the years to come.

According to Kapil Dev, he had an argument with Tarapore regarding the lesser quantity of food that was handed out to players in the camp. The then 15-year old had demanded more food since he was a fast bowler. However, the administrator replied back ‘India never had a fast bowler’ in an attempt to discourage the youngster. Kapil Dev further said that he took Tarapore’s statement as a challenge and it inspired him to prove the administrator wrong by becoming a fast bowler for the Indian team. Not only did the talismanic cricketer proved him wrong, he also went on to lead the all-time wicket-takers chart in Test cricket at one stage.

Kapil Dev chronicles his journey towards becoming an Indian fast bowler

Kapil Dev stats

The sheer Kapil Dev stats display some staggering numbers for the all-rounder. His 434-wicket tally in Tests currently places him at ninth among the all-time highest wicket-takers in the format. Apart from his success in Tests, the cricketer has also taken an additional 253 wickets in ODIs. On the other hand, Kapil Dev stats in batting comprises of him scoring 5,248 runs in 131 Tests and 3,783 runs in 225 ODIs. The right-handed batsman struck 9 centuries and 41 half-centuries collectively in both formats.

83 movie starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev

83 movie is an upcoming Bollywood sports drama which will chronicle India’s journey at the 1983 World Cup. The film features an ensemble cast with actor Ranveer Singh portraying the lead role of Kapil Dev. The 83 movie was originally set for an April 10 release date before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the Indian government to impose a shutdown across the country. The Ranveer Singh starrer is now expected to be released sometime during Christmas 2020.

