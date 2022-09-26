Kapil Dev Passes His Verdict On Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean Run-out Controversy

Following the massive backlash that the Indian women's cricket team received following the run-out at the non-striker's end of Charlotte Dean, legendary men's captain Kapil Dev has given his verdict on the incident. The 63-year-old has said that there shall be a simple rule for such incidents rather than having laws that trigger massive debates repeatedly.

Kapil Dev gives verdict on Charlotte Dean's run-out

Taking to his official Instagram account on September 26, Kapil Dev wrote, "In a situation like this, I feel instead of intense debates every time - there should be a simple rule. Deprive the batsmen of their run. It should be deemed a short run. It's a better solution in my mind."

Dev's remarks came after Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma became the centre of attraction after she dismissed Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end. The 25-year-old used her awareness brilliantly as she noticed that Dean was repeatedly backing up too far from the crease.

Speaking of the incident herself, Deepti told reporters on September 26, "It was our plan. She was doing it repeatedly. We warned her as well. We did everything according to the rules and guidelines. Yeah, we informed the umpire. Still, she kept doing that and so we didn’t have a choice."

Despite the criticisms from several of the English pundits, Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur backed Deepti by stating in her post-match interview, "Well, to be honest, I thought you will be asking about the first 9 wickets, as they were not easy to take. It’s a part of the game, I don’t think we have done something new. It shows your awareness of what batters are doing. I will back my players. She hasn’t done something outside the rules. After the first game we discussed, we wanted to do really well, we have that much potential. We want to continue this kind of cricket."

Speaking of the incident, the lawmakers said, "MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen. Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more."