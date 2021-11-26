Kapil Dev Questions If Hardik Pandya Can Be Called All-rounder; 'He Has To Do Both Jobs'

India’s first world cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev has questioned Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s all-round abilities while speaking at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course. Pandya has been playing as a specialist batter ever since he went under the knife due to shoulder surgery in 2019. Since then, Pandya has bowled on rare occasions as he played the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 as a specialist batter, before bowling a few overs during the later stages of the tournament. The Indian team management faced scrutiny for including Pandya in the squad despite his injury struggles and now the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has also voiced his opinion on the same.

As per PTI, expressing his views on Pandya, Kapil Dev said, “He has to do both the jobs to be considered an all-rounder. He is not bowling so can we call him an all-rounder? Let him bowl, he has come out from the injury. He is an extremely important batter to the country, for bowling he has to play a lot more matches, perform and bowl and then we will say." Pandya played all matches for India during the T20 World Cup 2021 and bowled a total of four overs in the tournament. He bowled two overs each during the league matches against New Zealand and Afghanistan, returning with figures of 0/17 and 0/23 respectively.

Hardik Pandya last bowled for MI in IPL 2019

Pandya has played the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) only as a batter having last bowled for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019. He is known as a star all-rounder who brings many valuable things to teams at the table. In his IPL career spanning 92 matches, he has scored a total of 1476 runs and returned with 42 wickets, which showcases his worth as an all-rounder. At the same time, he has 17 Test wickets, 57 ODI wickets, and 42 T20I wickets to his name while playing for India. Pandya would be looking to find his way back to bowl regularly in matches, as Kapil Dev also mentioned that he would have to come out of his injury as an all-rounder again.

