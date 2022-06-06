Kapil Dev Rebukes Kohli, KL, Rohit's T20 Approach: 'Are Out When It's Time To Take Off'

Former India captain Kapil Dev has slammed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul for their dismal T20 strike rate. Rohit, Virat, and Rahul all can score with a strike rate of 150-160, according to the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, but they get out when it's time to score quick runs for the team. If these players are unable to improve their batting approach, Kapil believes that the BCCI should make changes to the team.

'This adds to the pressure'

Kapil went on to describe KL Rahul's case, saying that if the team allows him to bat for the entire 20 overs and he returns with a score of 60 not out, he is not doing justice to his role. If these players do not improve their batting approach, Kapil believes the BCCI should consider bringing in new individuals.

"They have a big reputation as players and there's a huge pressure on them to score quick runs, which shouldn't be the case. You must play a courageous game of cricket. All of these guys have the ability to hit with a strike rate of 150-160. However, they all get out whenever we need them to score runs. They are out when it is time to take off (in the innings). This adds to the pressure. You can either be an anchor or a striker," Kapil Dev said on the YouTube channel Uncut.

"Let's take KL Rahul's example. If you tell him to play the entire 20 overs and ask him to score 80 runs then the rest of the team can score the remaining runs. But if he is playing 20 overs and coming back at 60 not out then he is not doing justice to his team," Kapil Dev added.

While Rohit and Virat had a poor showing in the 2022 IPL, Rahul finished as the tournament's second-highest run-getter. In the recently finished season, Rohit did not score a single half-century for his Mumbai Indians team. Virat, on the other hand, had a strike rate of 115.99 and an average of 22.73. Despite scoring over 600 runs in yet another season, Rahul was chastised for his strike rate while batting at the top of the order.

Rohit and Virat have been rested from the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. Rahul has been named captain of the side in absence of Rohit Sharma.

Image: PTI