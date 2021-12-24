Kapil Dev Recalls Story Of Sleeping On Empty Stomach After 1983 World Cup Triumph

The date 25th June 1983 is of great significance for not only the cricket fans around the world but also for India as the date changed the landscape of Indian cricket. In that very year, Team India under the leadership of Kapil Dev went on to win the 1983 World Cup beating favourites West Indies in the summit clash. Ahead of the release of 83 the movie, Kapil Dev recalled an episode where the team had to sleep empty stomach post-India win at the 1983 World Cup.

Kapil Dev shares story from the 1983 World Cup triumph

In a special interview segment that plays during the end credits of the film 83, Kapil Dev said that while the entire team was celebrating the victory, guests kept coming over to congratulate the underdogs who won the crown. He revealed that the entire night the team partied with Champagne and also had guests coming in.

Kapil Dev further revealed that post the celebration that continued late into the night, the team actually wanted to sit down for dinner, they learnt that all restaurants had long shut down for the night. With nothing open, and no place to get food, Team India, the world champions, went to bed empty stomach that night. But their hearts were filled with joy and pride.

About 83 movie

The 83 movie starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hit the screens on December 24. Directed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Dev's wife Romi. The movie also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree in supporting roles.

The film is about how an underdog Indian team went on to make history through the campaign in the summer of 83 in England. Besides, the final Team India led by Kapil Dev saw players producing some stunning performances en route to the celebrations in the Lord’s dressing room and the balcony.

Image: ICC/ Twitter