Kapil Dev Rubbishes Reports Of Political Debut; 'I Would Announce It Publicly, If Ever...'

Kapil Dev, the man who led team India to clinch its first-ever Cricket World Cup in 1983, turns out, is not interested in dispensing leadership roles in the larger picture. Having received news of his supposedly joining a political party, the former Indian cricketer was quick to take to the picture-sharing platform and clear that it was 'absolutely untrue'. The 63-year-old said that he was not associated with any political party, and was 'very disappointed' with the people spreading false news.

'I would announce publicly'

The statement came as pictures of Kapil Dev from a recent meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got tongues wagging, and many media houses reported that the sports superstar who in the years post his retirement has donned numerous hats, including that of a cricket analyst, a commentator, a businessman, would soon be making his 'political debut' with AAP.

"Be rest assured, if I were ever to take such a big step, I would announce it publicly," he wrote, refuting all the reports through an Instagram story. In an earlier statement to a leading media house that dates back to 2009, the former cricketer had revealed that he was 'approached by every politcal party'.

Kapil Dev's unwillingness to join politics came as a disappointment, keeping in mind that many of the cricketers have taken a plunge into the field. While Kirti Azad, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Manoj Prabhakar have been a part of politics for quite some time now, Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary, and Harbhajan Singh have recently announced their entry into the political arena.

