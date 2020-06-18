Last Updated:

Kapil Dev's 175 On June 18, 1983: Mohammad Kaif, Fans Remember Epic Knock During World Cup

Kapil Dev played a sensational knock of 175 runs against Zimbabwe in a virtual-knock out game during the 1983 Cricket World Cup at Tunbridge Wells.

Kapil Dev

India has given the world some of the best batsmen who have gone on to create a plethora of records. Over the years, Indian batsmen have played some of the most memorable innings which are still etched in the minds of the cricketing fans. One of those special knocks was played 37 years ago on this day in 1983 by the legendary Kapil Dev. The right-hander's innings was simply the single biggest individual contribution to a team's win in World Cup history so far. Such was the impact of Kapil Dev's innings that even today it is considered among the top ODI innings of all-time.

Kapil Dev 175: 37 years ago, the former India all-rounder played one of the best ODI innings

Thursday marked the 37th anniversary of the Kapil Dev playing a sensational knock of 175 runs against Zimbabwe in a virtual-knock out game of the 1983 World Cup. After winning the toss at Tunbridge Wells, Kapil Dev decided to bat first. However, Team India had the worst possible start as they lost their first five wickets at a score of 17 runs. But then entered Kapil Dev and the rest is history. The former skipper rescued his side at that time from getting humiliated in the mega event.

Kapil Dev went on to score a 138-ball 175 while batting with the tail-enders to take the score to 266 for 8 in 60 overs. In reply,  Zimbabwe were bowled out for 235 as Madan Lal (3/42), Roger Binny (2/45) and Kapil (1/32) starred with the ball. However, Kapil Dev's brilliant innings was not telecast live and was witnessed by only those present at the ground. Incredibly, the second highest top-scorer was wicketkeeper-batsman Syed Kirmani, who scored 24* batting at No.11 for India.

After defeating Zimbabwe, India secured a 118-run win over Australia. In the semi-final, they beat England and went on to thrash West Indies in the final at Lord’s to lift their first World Cup. On the 37th anniversary of the wonderful knock, the cricketing community took to Twitter to reminisce Kapil Dev's World-cup defining innings. Let's take a look at few of the reactions.

