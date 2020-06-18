Kapil Dev's 175 On June 18, 1983: Mohammad Kaif, Fans Remember Epic Knock During World Cup

India has given the world some of the best batsmen who have gone on to create a plethora of records. Over the years, Indian batsmen have played some of the most memorable innings which are still etched in the minds of the cricketing fans. One of those special knocks was played 37 years ago on this day in 1983 by the legendary Kapil Dev. The right-hander's innings was simply the single biggest individual contribution to a team's win in World Cup history so far. Such was the impact of Kapil Dev's innings that even today it is considered among the top ODI innings of all-time.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri's India blazer photo gets typical response from '83 movie' lead actor Ranveer Singh

Kapil Dev 175: 37 years ago, the former India all-rounder played one of the best ODI innings

Thursday marked the 37th anniversary of the Kapil Dev playing a sensational knock of 175 runs against Zimbabwe in a virtual-knock out game of the 1983 World Cup. After winning the toss at Tunbridge Wells, Kapil Dev decided to bat first. However, Team India had the worst possible start as they lost their first five wickets at a score of 17 runs. But then entered Kapil Dev and the rest is history. The former skipper rescued his side at that time from getting humiliated in the mega event.

Kapil Dev went on to score a 138-ball 175 while batting with the tail-enders to take the score to 266 for 8 in 60 overs. In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 235 as Madan Lal (3/42), Roger Binny (2/45) and Kapil (1/32) starred with the ball. However, Kapil Dev's brilliant innings was not telecast live and was witnessed by only those present at the ground. Incredibly, the second highest top-scorer was wicketkeeper-batsman Syed Kirmani, who scored 24* batting at No.11 for India.

ALSO READ | 83 movie: This Day That Year: Ranveer Singh at Cricket World Cup & more that happened on June 16

After defeating Zimbabwe, India secured a 118-run win over Australia. In the semi-final, they beat England and went on to thrash West Indies in the final at Lord’s to lift their first World Cup. On the 37th anniversary of the wonderful knock, the cricketing community took to Twitter to reminisce Kapil Dev's World-cup defining innings. Let's take a look at few of the reactions.

Kapil Dev hit 175*(138) v Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells on this day in 1983. Walked in at 9/4. Possibly one of the greatest ODI innings ever played. But for this knock, India wouldn’t have won the 1983 World Cup. Grew up listening about this knock. Paaji tussi great ho 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/iZS9mOKXKx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 18, 2020

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 1983, 📍Tunbridge Wells @therealkapildev played one of the greatest World Cup innings smashing 175* off 138 balls against 🇿🇼#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/aMgDiRQO7j — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2020

🌟 Runs: 175* (138)

🌟 Fours: 16

🌟 Sixes: 6#OnThisDay against Zimbabwe in 1983, Kapil Dev smashed the first century in ODIs for 🇮🇳 in the men's @cricketworldcup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2r2Mu7l26j — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2020

ALSO READ | 83 movie: This Day That Year: Ranveer Singh paid tribute to a young fan on his sudden demise

Legendary innings! #KapilDev, the greatest all rounder captain of India. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/wUko7lRT0D — Kiran T (@kkelrey) June 18, 2020

#KapilDev what a great knock it was !but BBC deliberately didnt broadcast this match. So I guess we dont have any footage of this. that's why was waiting for movie #83 bcoz they have shown this chapter too. Kapil dev sir a true champion 175*(138) pic.twitter.com/atabrGKZed — CA Jai Nagpal (@jai_nagpal4u) June 18, 2020

That smile says it all, @therealkapildev with his favorite bat. 37 years ago with the very same bat and on this very day, he played that mythical knock of 175 not out at #tunbridgewells. Rest, as they say, is history. #KapilDev pic.twitter.com/ZZ2kkDb1io — Piyush Jain (@_piyush_23) June 18, 2020

ALSO READ | Mohammad Kaif believes Rohit Sharma can score a double century in T20s

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER