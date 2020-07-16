Kapil Dev's Fear Of Forerunner Venkataraghavan: 'Used To Find Place Where He Can’t See Me'

India's maiden World-Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev spilled the beans on whom he was scared of in his early days in the national side and it was none other than his predecessor S Venkataraghavan. Despite playing just four Tests under the former skipper, Kapil Dev said that he 'used to find a place where he (Venky) can't see him' as the team was afraid of the former's anger & temper flares. Venkataraghavan went on to become an umpire after his playing days but refused to let go of his habit of chiding the bowlers for their excessive appeals.

READ | Swann Picks India's Current Bowling Line-up To Dismiss Any Side Cheaply; Praises Broad

'Used to find place where...': Kapil Dev

Speaking to former Indian player VW Raman, Kapil Dev recalled scourging for cover while he played under S Venkataraghavan. Citing an incident where the former skipper fought over 'tea break' in England, Kapil Dev explained that such was the nature of the senior cricketer. The World Cup-winning skipper also revealed that there were two issues pertaining to Venkatarghavan - English was the only common language he could speak and two his anger. Kapil Dev said that he used to try going off Venky's radar during India's tour to England in 1979 to escape the captain's ire and that Venkataraghavan used to get 'fired up; whenever he saw Kapil Dev.

READ | Blackwood Reveals England's Attempt To Rattle Him; 'Stokes Was In My Ear From First Ball'

“I was very scared of him. Firstly he only used to speak in English and secondly, we all knew his anger. Even when he was an umpire he used to give not out in a way as if he was scolding the bowler. When I went to England in 79, he was captain, I used to find a place where he can’t see me. We had Bedi, Prasanna, Chandrasekhar, so he couldn’t really say much to them. And naturally, whenever he saw me, he used to fire up. I used to have breakfast sitting in one corner because I was a heavy eater and he would be like ‘he’s always eating,” Kapil said.

READ | Jofra Archer To Miss 2nd England-West Indies Test After 'breaching Bio-secure Protocols'

Kapil Dev joins Shubhankar, Bhullar

Cricket legend Kapil Dev joined ace golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar for a round at the renovated Delhi Golf Club (DGC) on Saturday and raised Rs 50 lakh for COVID-19 relief work. Also part of the action was former India cricketer Murali Karthik. The round involving Shubhankar, Gaganjeet, Kapil and Murali was termed 'Champions for a Cause - Charity Golf Match'.

The match ended level at a score of -5. Bhullar scored 70 on the par 72 course while his partner Kapil scored 76. Shubhankar recorded a score of 73 and his partner Karthik also scored 76 in a closely fought match. Both teams' combined score was 5 under par for the round, with the match ending in a tie.

READ | MS Dhoni Forfeited 2011 Team Trip In Bengaluru Only Because Gary Kirsten Was Denied Entry

Image credits: PTI / Social media