KAR Vs BRD Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The upcoming 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Round 9 Elite Group A and B match will be played between Karnataka and Baroda at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The four-day first-class fixture will be played between February 12 and 15 and is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.

Also Read | Shahbaz Nadeem Excluded From India's Squad For Bangladesh Tests

KAR vs BRD Dream11 Preview

The ongoing 86th edition of Ranji Trophy began on December 9. The tournament will conclude in March 2020 and it continues the ongoing Indian domestic cricket competition. 38 teams are participating in the event which will feature 169 first-class matches across three months.

Also Read | IND Vs BAN: Rohit Sharma To Lead India In The Upcoming T20I Series

KAR vs BRD Dream11 Top picks from squads

KAR vs BRD Dream11: KAR Squad

Abhimanyu Mithun, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair (c), Ronit More, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dega Nischal, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhishek Reddy, Pavan Deshpande, David Mathias, Rohan Kadam, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Srinivas Sharath, Sharath BR, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal, Devaiah

KAR vs BRD Dream11: BRD Squad

Yusuf Pathan, Anureet Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Kedar Devdhar, Aditya Waghmode, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Solanki, Deepak Hooda, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Swapnil Singh, Soaeb Tai, Krunal Pandya (c), Ahmadnoor Pathan, Dhruv Patel, Viraj Bhosale, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput, Sukirt Pandey

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

KAR vs BRD Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper – Srinivas Sharath

All-rounder – Krunal Pandya, Yusuf Pathan

Batsmen – Devdutt Padikkal, Kedar Devdhar, Karun Nair, Viraj Bhosale

Bowlers – Abhimanyu Mithun, Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala

KAR vs BRD Dream11 Prediction

Karnataka are favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Dominance!

2018 ✅

2019 ✅



Yet another Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy title for Karnataka #KARvTN @Paytm #MushtaqAliT20



Click here for the full scorecard - https://t.co/NPZT6LnSZd pic.twitter.com/yPAEPfwSGi — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2019

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand