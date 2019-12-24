KAR Vs HIM Dream11 Ranji Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Karnataka will face Himachal Pradesh in a Round 3 fixture of the Elite Group A and B in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore on Wednesday, December 25 at 9:30 AM IST. Karun Nair will captain the Karnataka and Ankit Kalsi will lead the Himachal Pradesh. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

KAR vs HIM Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Karnataka:

Karun Nair (captain), Abhimanyu Mithun, Mayank Agarwal, Ronit More, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dega Nischal, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhishek Reddy, Pavan Deshpande, David Mathias, Rohan Kadam, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Srinivas Sharath, Sharath BR, Devdutt Padikkal, and Devaiah.

Himachal Pradesh:

Ankit Kalsi (captain), Prashant Chopra, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Nikhil Gangta, Ankush Bains, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ankush Bedi, Mayank Dagar, Priyanshu Khanduri , Ekant Sen, Praveen Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, and Akash Vashist.

KAR vs HIM Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Sharath BR

Batsmen: Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal (Vice-Captain), Sumeet Verma, Prashant Chopra

All-Rounders: Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham (Captain), Akash Vashist

Bowlers: Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Mayank Dagar

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

KAR vs HIM Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Karnataka start as favourites.

Karnataka are currently second on the points table and have won one out of their two matches. Karnataka's last match was against Uttar Pradesh and the fixture ended in a draw. Karnataka's best batsmen were Shreyas Gopal and Devdutt Padikkal. Their best bowlers were Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, and David Mathias.

Himachal Pradesh are currently eighth on the points table and have won 1 out of their 2 matches. Their last match was against Tamil Nadu and they won by 71 runs. Their best matches were Mayank Dagar, Akash Vashist, Rishi Dhawan and Sumeet Verma. Their best bowlers were Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora and Akash Vashist.

