KAR Vs JAM Dream11 Ranji Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Karnataka will face Jammu and Kashmir in the third quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2019/20. The match will be played at Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground, Jammu on Thursday, February 20 at 9:30 AM IST. Karun Nair will captain Karnataka and Parvez Rasool will lead Jammu and Kashmir. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

KAR vs JAM Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Karnataka:

Karun Nair (captain), Abhimanyu Mithun, Mayank Agarwal, Ronit More, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dega Nischal, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhishek Reddy, Pavan Deshpande, David Mathias, Rohan Kadam, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Srinivas Sharath, Sharath BR, Prasidh Krishna, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal, and Devaiah.

Jammu and Kashmir:

Parvez Rasool (captain), Ram Dayal, Mohammed Mudhasir, Shubham Khajuria, Waseem Raza, Owais Amin Shah, Ahmed Banday, Umar Nazir Mir, Shubham Pundir, Rohit Sharma, Fazil Rashid, Aquib Nabi, Suryansh Raina, Abdul Samad, Mujtaba Yousuf, Abid Mushtaq, Jiyaad Magrey, and Henan Malik.

KAR vs JAM Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Srinivas Sharath, Krishnamurthy Siddharth

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal (vice-captain), Ravikumar Samarth, Karun Nair, Shubham Khajuria

All-Rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham (captain), Parvez Rasool

Bowlers: Abhimanyu Mithun, Mujtaba Yousuf, Aquib Nabi

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

KAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Karnataka ended at the third position in the Elite Cross Pool Points Table with 4 wins out of 8 games. Their last match was against Baroda and they won by 8 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Abhimanyu Mithun, Karun Nair, and Krishnamurthy Siddharth. Their best bowlers were Abhimanyu Mithun, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More and Prasidh Krishna.

Jammu and Kashmir ended at the first position in the Elite Group C Points Table with 6 wins out of 9 games. Their last match was against Haryana and their opponents won by 2 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Parvez Rasool, and Suryansh Raina. Their best bowlers were Aquib Nabi, Mujtaba Yousuf, Ram Dayal and Parvez Rasool.

Karnataka are the favourites to win this match.

