KAR Vs JHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Match Details

Karnataka (KAR) will take on Jharkhand (JHA) in the Super League, Group B fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 on Friday, November 22 at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. The match will commence at 6:30 PM IST.

Karnataka are placed second on the points table in Group 'A'. They have scored 20 points. They have won five out of the six games they have played, with their only loss coming against Baroda, which they lost by 14 runs. They won their first game in Super League, Group 'A' against Tamil Nadu. Karnataka has arguably been the best team of the tournament and walk into the match as clear favourites.

Jharkhand have had a decent tournament too as they have won 5 out of the 7 matches, with one loss and one no result. They lost their first match in the Super League encounter to Punjab by a whopping 109-run margin. They will want to get back to winning ways to progress further in the tournament.

KAR VS JHA Dream11 squads and prediction

Karnataka Squad

Karun Nair (Captain), Luvnith Sisodia (Wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Aniruddha Joshi, Lokesh Rahul, Ronit More, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Rohan Kadam, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Devdutt Padikkal

Jharkhand Squad

Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Saurabh Tiwary, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Virat Singh, Vivekanand Tiwari, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Supriyo Chakraborty

KAR vs JHA Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Luvnith Sisodia

Batsmen: Saurabh Tiwary, Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh

Bowlers: Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rohan Kadam

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham (Vice-Captain), Pavan Deshpande

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

