KAR Vs LAH Dream11: Karachi Vs Lahore Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks

Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (9:30 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 17, 2021. Here is our KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction, team and fantasy top picks.

Pakistan Super League 2021: KAR vs LAH preview

The Karachi Kings will go up against the Lahore Qalandars in a repeat of the 2020 Pakistan Super League Final. Currently in 3rd place on the table with five wins and three losses, the Lahore Qalandars have 10 points to their name. While they are fairly certain to make it to the playoffs, the Qalandars will want to turn the tide around, get off their two-match losing streak and get enough points to ensure themselves a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Kings are in 5th place on the table with six points and will have to climb over the fourth-placed Multan Sultans - who have eight points - to qualify for the playoffs. They also have a three-match losing streak leading up to this game. The KAR vs LAH scorecard from the last match between the two sides showed the Lahore Qalandars walk away as the winners after Fakhar Zaman's 83 run knock and Shaheen Shah Afridi's 3-wicket haul.

KAR vs LAH: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

KAR: Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohd Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood and Abbas Afridi

LAH: Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi and Ahmed Daniyal

KAR vs LAH best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

Vice-Captain – Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Chadwick Walton, Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman

All-Rounders – Mohd Hafeez, Imad Wasim

Bowlers – Mohd Amir, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abbas Afridi

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

According to our KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction, the Qalandars are likely to edge past Karachi and win this match.

Note: The KAR vs LAH player record and as a result, the KAR vs LAH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAR vs LAH Dream11 team and KAR vs LAH prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Karachi Kings & Lahore Qalandars Twitter