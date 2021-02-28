KAR Vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Live Stream Details; Pakistan Super League 2021

The Karachi Kings will go up against the Lahore Qalandars in match 11 of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time) from the National Stadium, Karachi on February 28, 2021. Here is our KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction, KAR vs LAH Dream11 team and KAR vs LAH Dream11 top picks.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction: Match preview

It will be a repeat of the PSL 2020 finals as the Karachi Kings take on the Lahore Qalandars in match 11 of the Pakistan Super League 2021. After losing out on a championship trophy to the Kings in a close game last year, the Qalandars will be determined to get their revenge this time around. Currently, in 3rd and 4th places on the points table, both the Lahore Qalandars and the Karachi Kings have squandered good starts and will be coming into this game off defeats.

Defending champions Karachi Kings won their first game against the Quetta Gladiators but ended up losing their second match to Islamabad United despite putting on a mammoth 196 run total. They are now in 4th place with 2 points. Meanwhile, the Qalandars began their campaign with consecutive wins over Peshawar Zalmi and the Quetta Gladiators before falling, surprisingly, to the Multan Sultans in their last game. They are in 3rd place with 4 points.

KAR vs LAH live streaming details

The KAR vs LAH match will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL and the teams concerned in order to get the live scores and updates for the match.

KAR vs LAH playing 11 prediction

Karachi Kings - Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Aamer Yamin

Lahore Qalandars - Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk (WK), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

KAR vs LAH Key Players

Karachi Kings - Joe Clarke, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Arshad Iqbal

Lahore Qalandars - Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez

KAR vs LAH Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

KAR vs LAH match prediction

According to our KAR vs LAH match prediction, the Lahore Qalandars will win this match.

Note: The KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction and KAR vs LAH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAR vs LAH Dream11 team and KAR vs LAH Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

