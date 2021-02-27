KAR Vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Live Streaming Details; Pakistan Super League 2021

The Karachi Kings will go up against the Multan Sultans in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST (2:00 PM PST) from the National Stadium, Karachi on February 27, 2021. Here is our KAR vs MUL Dream11 prediction, KAR vs MUL Dream11 team and KAR vs MUL Dream11 top picks.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Defending champions Karachi Kings will go up against last season's table-toppers, the Multan Sultans in game 9 of the PSL 2021. The Karachi Kings won their first game against the Quetta Gladiators after chasing 122 in just 13.5 overs. However, some subpar bowling means that the Kings will come into this game having lost their last match to Islamabad United despite putting on a mammoth 196 runs on the board. They are now in 4th place with 2 points.

On the other hand are the Multan Sultans, who seem to have recovered from their terrible beginning to get back into form. After two consecutive losses, against Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, the Sultans won their last game against the Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan has been leading the team from the front and will look to keep his side's winning streak going. The Sultans are currently in 5th place with 2 points.

How to watch KAR vs MUL live in India?

The KAR vs MUL match will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. The Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL and the teams concerned in order to get the live scores and updates for the match.

KAR vs MUL playing 11 prediction

Karachi Kings - Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Aamer Yamin

Multan Sultans - Mohd Rizwan (C&WK), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir

KAR vs MUL Key Players

Karachi Kings - Joe Clarke, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Arshad Iqbal

Multan Sultans - Sohaib Maqsood, Mohd Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite

KAR vs MUL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batsmen: Babar Azam, James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohd Rizwan

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Sharjeel Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir, Usman Qadir, Carlos Brathwaite

KAR vs MUL match prediction

According to our KAR vs MUL match prediction, the Multan Sultans will win this match.

Note: The KAR vs MUL Dream11 prediction and KAR vs MUL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAR vs MUL Dream11 team and KAR vs MUL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Multan Sultans Twitter

